Miami is healthiest city in the U.S., study says

MIAMI - Yeah, the traffic is miserable, the crime isn't pretty and, according to those Dirty Dining reports, some of the restaurants need serious help; but believe it or not, Miami is the healthiest city in the U.S.

Number one. Numero uno. Númer eitt (that's Icelandic, obviously).

In the study of the world's healthiest cities by TravelSupermarket.com, Miami ranked sixth overall and tops in country.

That means the "Magic City" beat out such notable burgs such as San Francisco, Milan, Madrid, New York City and Amsterdam.

The study used a number of factors in determining the final rankings, including parks, sunlight hours, gym & fitness centers, health food shops, and vegan-option restaurants.

Miami ranked highly among all elements.

HEALTH FOOD SHOPS - 1st

SUNLIGHT HOURS - 9th

PARKS - 11th

SPAS - 12th

VEGAN-OPTION RESTAURANTS - 12th

GYMS - 16th

YOGA & PILATE CENTERS - 26th

COST OF 1 NIGHT STAY - 49th

However, as hard as it is to believe, there are some cities that are considered healthier than Miami. Number one in the world is Paris, followed by Chiang Mai and Barcelona. CLICK HERE to see the full list.

Top 10 Healthiest Cities in the World

Paris Chiang Mai Barcelona Pattaya Vancouver MIAMI San Francisco Lisbon Denpasar Buenos Aires

