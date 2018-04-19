Miami man accused of sharing child porn images with 11-year-old girl online

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Thursday by agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for sharing child pornography images with an 11-year-old girl and engaging in sexual acts online, authorities said.

Jonathan Fabian Fernandez, 18, is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond as he awaits extradition to South Carolina.

Agents said an investigator with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina discovered in late 2017 that Fernandez was exploiting the minor.

The FDLE, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations-Miami, executed a search warrant Thursday at Fernandez's home in Miami and took him into custody.

Authorities said Fernandez will possibly face additional charges in Florida depending on the completion of computer forensic exams.

