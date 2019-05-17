Miami man accused of stabbing girlfriend at motel

Police say John Horton stabbed his girlfriend at the Seven Seas Motel on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Thursday after police said he stabbed his girlfriend at a motel. The attack was recorded on the motel's surveillance camera.

John Horton, 51, faces charges of attempted murder and battery.

Police were called to the Seven Seas Motel in the 5900 block of Biscayne Boulevard around noon Thursday when the woman was stabbed multiple times in the lobby.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The woman told police she tried to wake up Horton for a job interview and he grew angry, punching her in the face.

According to the police report, the woman went to the lobby to make a payment when Horton followed and stabbed her in the back.

Police said Horton then fled back to his motel room. He was later found and arrested.

Horton is currently being without bond at Miami-Dade County Turner Knight Correctional Center.

