Miami man arrested in relation to Popeyes shooting makes court appearance

Man that police say caused shooting outside Popeyes gets $10K bond

By David Dwork - Digital Editor

MIAMI - The man who police say is responsible for causing a shooting outside a Popeyes restaurant was given a $10,000 bond in court. 

According to police, a bystander said she was forced to open fire on 21-year-old Kareem Carter after he wouldn't stop beating a man in the Popeyes parking lot.

Carter is facing charges of attempted strong-arm robbery and felony battery.

The incident took place Thursday in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

A witness shot cellphone video of the incident, as well. 

Police said the woman fired a shot in Carter's direction and did not actually hit him. 

 

