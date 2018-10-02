Miami man drugged, robbed by women he met at nightclub, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two women who robbed and drugged a man they met at a nightclub last month.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday from the victim's condo building in hopes that someone can identify the women.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the victim spent the night out with the women on Sept. 14 and eventually invited them back to his high-rise condo in the unit block of Southwest Third Street.

Once inside the condo, the women forced the man to drink an alcoholic drink at gunpoint, causing the man to pass out, Fallat said. The man woke up a few hours later to find more than $200,000 worth of jewelry missing, she said.

The first thief is described by police as a white woman around 30 years old with brown hair and a slim build. She is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black dress. The second thief is described by police as a white woman around 30 years old with blond hair and slim build. She is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.