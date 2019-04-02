Miami mother didn't take son to hospital after boy shot by cousin, police say

Laqayette Dock, 21, was arrested on charges of child abuse and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

MIAMI - A Miami mother was arrested Monday after she failed to take her 6-year-old son to a hospital when he was grazed by a bullet during spring break, police said.

Laqayette Dock, 21, faces charges of child abuse and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dock was told by her son's biological father that the boy's 8-year-old cousin shot him, causing a bullet to graze his neck.

Instead of taking him to a hospital, Dock instead tried to self-treat the wound, saying she didn't think it was severe enough to require medical attention, police said.

When the boy returned to school from spring break Monday, he told the principal what happened. Paramedics were called and took the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Dock appeared in bond court Tuesday morning. She was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $12,500 bond.

