Miami Northwestern High School students walk out for second day to call for end to gun violence

MIAMI - Students from Miami Northwestern Senior High School walked out of classes for the second day Wednesday to call for an end to gun violence.

Sky 10 was above the school's football field shortly before noon as students held hands around the track.

The protests come after a 10th-grader and a former student were fatally shot over the weekend.

"It's just murder, murder, murder, and nothing ever changes. So we're here to start a movement," one student, Ricky Pope, told Local 10 News during Tuesday's protest.

A group of protesters later marched from Liberty City to the Stephen P. Clark Government Center with a police escort.

Police identified the victims killed Sunday as Kimson Green, 17, a 10th-grader at the school, and Rickey Dixon, 18, a former student.

School officials said Green was about to be inducted into the National Honor Society.

"If he got a B, he wanted to know what can he do to get an A in his assignment. That's the student we know," Green's teacher, Shakeita Gunder, said.

Miami police said the teens and two other people were in the alleyway off Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue Sunday afternoon when a group of men approached them and started shooting.

"We don't know if it's a drive-by, or if they came on foot," Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Dixon dead at the scene. Green died at the hospital, and two more people remain hospitalized in critical condition.

All four of the victims either currently attend or used to attend Miami Northwestern Senior High School, school officials said.



