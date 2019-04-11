Miami

Officers deem 'pipe bomb' report near Overtown a false alarm

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor

MIAMI - After investigating a suspicious package near the Viacom International Studios, Miami Police Department officers deemed it to be a false alarm. 

Officers set up a perimeter on Northwest First Avenue between Northwest 12th and 14th streets, a few blocks away from the Miami-Dade County School Board building. 

According to Officer Mike Vega, a department spokesperson, a caller reported there was a pipe bomb near Miami's Overtown neighborhood. Officers cleared the scene about 3:30 p.m. 

