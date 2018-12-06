Miami police cruiser struck by stray bullet with officer in car

MIAMI - A Miami police cruiser was struck by a stray bullet while an officer was inside the car.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 800 block of Northwest 70th Street in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami police said an officer was writing a report in her patrol cruiser when she heard something hit the car. When she got out to investigate, she saw the car had been struck by a stray bullet.

Police believe the bullet came from someone who fired a gun into the air.

Nobody was injured, but police are investigating.



