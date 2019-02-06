Miami Police Department hosts blood drive for officer injured in motorcycle accident

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is hosting a blood drive Wednesday for one of its officers who was seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Authorities identified the officer as Mario Gonzalez.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Miami Police Department headquarters at 400 NW Second Ave.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday on Southwest 8th Street, 13 miles west of Krome Avenue.

Troopers said the collision involved a second motorcycle and a vehicle.

Authorities said both of Gonzalez's legs were amputated as a result of the crash.

According to the Miami Police Department, Gonzalez remains in serious condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center's Trauma Center.

