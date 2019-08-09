Miami police distribute flyers in hopes of finding Little Havana rapist

MIAMI - Officers with the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit distributed flyers Friday morning in Little Havana in hopes of identifying a man who raped a woman in the area last month.

The incident occurred July 24 in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said the man followed a woman home, forced his way inside and raped her.

They are now hoping that their flyers will help catch him.

"We know that he's out there somewhere and we do not want him to strike again," Officer Kiara Delva said.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer they're glad police are making a visible effort to find this man.

"I'm afraid to walk my dog alone now because this person apparently followed her into a home," Lily Beckmann said. "As a woman, I should feel safe in my own neighborhood."

Police described the rapist as a white Hispanic man who is between 25 and 30. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



