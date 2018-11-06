Miami police identify hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking man feeding kitten

MIAMI - A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car in Miami while feeding a kitten in the parking lot.

Police said the driver didn't stop.

According to Miami police, the hit-and-run crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at 2148 NW 17th Ave.

Investigators said Arthur Fry was feeding a cat in the parking lot when he was hit by a white truck. The driver fled the scene, leaving Fry dead in the street.

Felipe Valdelamar, 44, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos they knew the victim and that he was frequently seen in the area.

Witnesses said they find it hard to believe that someone would hit Fry and then leave.

Police reviewed surveillance from surrounding businesses and said they saw a 2009 white Ford F-150 strike the victim and then drive away.

Detectives said they are still looking for the driver of that truck, who they have identified as Felipe Valdelamar, 44.

One witness said he would see the victim walking along the street, sometimes stopping to feed the stray cats in the area.

"I seen a man lying on his back with his head crushed," Curtis Hand said.

Valdelamar's white pickup truck has Florida tag HETU50.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



