Miami police identify man accused of targeting women in Little Haiti

MIAMI - Police have identified a man who officers said raped one woman and targeted another this week in the Little Haiti section of Miami.

On Saturday, police released a photo of 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty and said that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Earlier this week, police had warned Little Haiti residents of an armed rapist who was targeting women in their homes.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, Canty approached a woman as she was leaving her home and tried to force her back into the house, but she escaped, causing Canty to flee, police said. About a hour later, Canty, who was armed with a gun, forced his way into another home and raped a woman inside, police said.

At the time, police released security camera video of the man, but officers did not release a name.

Anyone with information about Canty's whereabouts is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

