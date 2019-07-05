Suspicious package behind Bayside Marketplace determined to be suitcase, police say

MIAMI - A suspicious package behind Bayside Marketplace was determined to be a suitcase and was deemed safe, Miami police said.

Police said the service road behind Bayside Marketplace was evacuated Thursday night to allow the Police Department's Bomb Squad to conduct its investigation.

A section of Bayfront Park was also evacuated to further conduct the Police Department's investigation, police said. Bayside Marketplace remained open Thursday night.

Police said Biscayne Boulevard was open in both directions.

