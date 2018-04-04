Miami police officer accused of choking wife ordered held on $2,500 bond

MIAMI - A Miami police officer accused of choking his wife during an argument Monday appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer also ordered Officer Joey Diaz, 33, to stay away from the victim and relinquish any firearms.

The stay-away order mandates that Diaz have no direct or indirect contact with his wife and stay at least 500 feet away from her home, school or place of employment.

Diaz told the judge that he does not live in the same residence as his wife, has been relieved of duty and his gun has already been taken by the Miami Police Department.

He said he will be represented in the case by the Fraternal Order of Police.

According to an arrest report, Diaz and his wife were arguing Monday over personal property when Diaz pushed his wife, grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure to her neck.

The victim told police she had difficulty breathing when Diaz grabbed her by the neck.

Authorities said there were people who witnessed the altercation.

According to the arrest report, Diaz fled the scene, but later surrendered to authorities.

"It is an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own," the Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

Further details about the argument have not been released.

Diaz faces one count of battery by strangulation.

