Miami police officer caught on camera kicking teenage girl in head

MIAMI - A Miami police officer's actions are being called into question after video surfaced of what some are saying is excessive force.

On Thursday, Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos went through the entire report from the civilian investigation panel that found not only did the officer not document his need to use force, but investigators said the use of force was excessive.

The incident came about following a chase that ended in Miami Shores.

Body camera footage shows Officer John Askew kicking a teenage girl twice in the head after she ran from police.

(WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find inappropriate)

According to an arrest report, officers were chasing a stolen SUV after a woman called 911, saying she had been robbed at gunpoint.

The chase ended after the SUV crashed in the area of Northwest Second Court and 94th Street.

The girl is seen running from the SUV and is then tackled to the ground.

Askew is then seen kicking her and dragging her upright from her handcuffs.

According to the report from the civilian investigation panel, the Miami Police Department determined Askew was negligent in his duty, but does not think he used excessive force.

The civilian investigation panel says otherwise and is now reviewing the case.

In the report, Askew claimed that because the suspect was involved with an armed robbery, he feared for his safety and the safety of other officers. He said he kicked her to keep her head down.

A complaint committee will meet at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the case. That meeting will then be followed by a meeting with the complete civilian investigative panel later this month.

Miami police officials said they are waiting to see what is decided at those meetings.

Askew remains employed by the police department.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.