Miami police officer caught on camera smacking cellphone from man's hand

MIAMI - A South Florida man who was arrested over the weekend feels Miami police officers went too far.

Cellphone video taken Saturday shows several Miami police officers speaking to the man who is holding the camera.

The man was identified in his arrest affidavit as 30-year-old Emanuel David Williams.

In the video, you can hear officers telling Williams to back up and go to the sidewalk.

Despite him being vocal with the officers, Williams does listen to their commands while continuing to film, the video shows.

Then one of the officers smacks the phone out of Williams' hand, yelling something that sounds like, "Enough with the phone in my face." Williams was then taken into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were there because Williams' ex-girlfriend called police to escort her to their apartment so she could retrieve some of her belongings.

The affidavit states that Williams showed up and was "behaving belligerently (and) causing a disturbance."

He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, both of which are misdemeanors.

