Miami police officer deploys Taser during incident with motorcyclist, police say

MIAMI - A Miami police officer deployed his Taser Tuesday morning during an incident in which the officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Seventh Street.

Police said the officer, who was riding a motorcycle, attempted to pull over a man who was riding a motorcycle that had been possibly stolen.

Police said the cyclist ran away from the officer, at which point the officer deployed a Taser.

Police said the officer was not injured.

Officers arrested the motorcyclist, who they said had a gun on him.

His identity has not yet been released.

It's unclear what charges the man will be facing.

