MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami Police Department motorcycle officer was at Jackson Memorial Hospital early Friday morning after a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the officer injured after colliding with a black Cadillac on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near West Flagler Street.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the crash.

