Miami police officer struck by car near Marlins Park

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was struck by a car Thursday afternoon while trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near Marlins Park, authorities said.

According to police, the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle and ran its tag, which revealed it had been stolen.

Police said the officer tried to pull over the driver, but the driver accelerated and struck the officer.

Miami police said Northwest 13th and 14th avenues have been shut down from Northwest Second to Fifth streets as K-9 units search for the officer's attacker.

Sky 10 was above the scene as police searched for the culprit, described by police as a possibly Hispanic man, who is about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a navy-colored shirt over a white tank top and khaki pants.

"The offender is believed to be in the area. We are unable to determine whether he is armed or not," said Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department. "We are telling the nearby residents to please remain inside. We have shut down various roadways to take precautionary measures."

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said the officer sustained minor cuts to his arms. His identity has not been released.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Third Street.

