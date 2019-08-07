Miami police release sketch of man wanted in connection with sexual battery

MIAMI - Miami police released a sketch Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery that was reported last month in the city's Little Havana neighborhood.

Police said the incident occurred July 24 in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street.

"It's very disturbing," Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz said. "We have a sketch out there (and) we're asking everyone to take a moment (to) take a look at that sketch. If they recognize someone, please come forward before this person strikes again."

According to authorities, the female victim was outside her home when the man tried to engage in conversation with her.

Police said the victim proceeded to walk back into her home without saying anything to the man, but the man forced his way into the home and sexually battered the victim.

"The information we're gathering is they do not know each other and, again, he sexually assaults her and, again, the BOLO is it's a white male, possibly Hispanic," Cruz said.

Police said the man is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between 150 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

