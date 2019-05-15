Miami police release surveillance video of purse snatching

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public’s help after searching for months for a purse thief.

The theft was reported around 8:15 a.m. Jan. 31 at a Valero gas station at 3801 N.W. 12 Ave.

According to authorities, a woman parked her car at a pump and walked into the convenience store to pay for gas.

Detectives said surveillance video shows an older model Toyota Camry pulling up beside the victim's car.

Seconds later, a man is seen opening the front passenger door of the victim's car and stealing her purse as the victim had her back turned.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



