Detectives search for 'dangerous' man accused of rape in Liberty City

MIAMI - Miami Police Department detectives on Friday afternoon released the sketch of a man accused of raping a woman in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, in the Model City community.

Officer Kenia Fallat said he should be considered dangerous. She also asked pedestrians to "walk within well-lit areas, be aware of your surroundings and try to be in company of someone -- especially during the wee hours of the morning."

The victim reported the rape happened early Saturday morning as she walked to a bus stop at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or Northwest 62nd Street, and 17th Avenue near Charles R. Drew K-8 Center and Charles Drew Middle School.

The victim told detectives the thin attacker, who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, was riding a bicycle when he approached her. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white letters on the back, black pants and a hat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.