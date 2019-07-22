Miami

Miami police searching for missing 1-year-old child

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old boy.

Julius Vann was last seen Wednesday when he was removed from a shelter by his mother against DCF instructions.

Authorities believe the boy may be in need of services.

The boy's mother, Eyrca Foskey, took Julius from the shelter in the 2700 block of N.W. 87th Street. They may be traveling in a white 2008 Mercedes S550.

