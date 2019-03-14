Miami police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Angelica Hernandez was last seen around 5 p.m. at the Florida Mater Academy East Charter High School in the 900 block of Southwest 1st Street in the city's East Little Havana neighborhood.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said Angelica had been arguing with her mother for the last few days and she was angry that her mother confiscated her mobile phone. Vega said Angelica was last seen walking away from the school with two boys who didn't attend the academy.

Angelica is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red sweater, blue pants, red shoes and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information about Angelica's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.