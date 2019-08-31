Miami police searching for missing 12-year-old runaway

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nalia Roman was last seen Saturday morning at her home in the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Avenue in Miami.

Roman is 5' 4" with black hair and brown eyes. She may have a colorful backpack with lights in her possession.

If you have any information on Roman's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

