Miami police searching for missing, possibly suicidal teens

Police said Dominick Viti (left) and Luna Aguilar were last seen early Monday morning.

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two teenagers who haven't been seen since early Monday. Police said the pair are in a relationship and are known to be suicidal.

Luna Aguilar, 15, was last seen in the 500 block Northwest 36th Street while Dominick Viti, 15, was seen last in the 200 block Northeast 25th Street.

Police said Aguilar is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 124 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, white Adidas athletic shoes and white-and-black backpack.

Viti is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a royal blue polo shirt, khaki pants and gray Adidas athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.



