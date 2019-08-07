Miami police seek public's help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed woman

Mercedes Sarmiento Lopez, 61, was fatally struck by an older-model Jeep Cherokee, similiar to the one pictured above, on March 18, authorities said.

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in March.

According to a news release Wednesday, Mercedes Sarmiento Lopez, 61, was killed the night of March 18 after being struck by an older-model Jeep Cherokee in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Eighth Street.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the SUV fled west on Southwest Eighth Street after the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6525 and ask to speak with Detective Vargas or any on-duty detective. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

