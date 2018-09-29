Miami professor struck in hit-and-run crash dies of injuries

MIAMI - An 85-year-old college professor who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash this week has died of injuries, police said.

Miami police said David Hertizig was riding his bicycle along Douglas Road near Charles Terrace in Coconut Grove when he was struck around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses said the driver pulled over and left his car, but eventually left the scene after talking on a cellphone for a few minutes. Police said the man was driving a blue, newer-model Jaguar.

Hertizig taught math courses at Miami Dade College. He riding to work when he was struck. Hertizig had previously been a professor at the University of Miami for more than two decades.

"It might've been an accident but leaving the scene is not OK, and God sees you and other people saw you, and please turn yourself in," said Hertizig's daughter, Amie Hertizig.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective J. Sepulveda or any on-duty detective at 305-603-6525.

