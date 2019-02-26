Miami teen accused of selling marijuana edibles at school

MIAMI - A Miami teenager was arrested Monday after police said she sold cereal bars laced with THC oil at her high school.

Kimberly Destiny Mitchell, 18, faces a charge of selling a controlled substance near a school.

According to the arrest report, Mitchell was observed distributing the cereal bars on the campus of Miami Edison Senior High School in the 6100 block of Northwest Fifth Court. Leon Maycock, the principal of the high school, conducted a search of Mitchell and found several individually wrapped cereal bars and cash, the report said.

Police said testing showed the cereal bars contained THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.

According to the school district, Maycock said Mitchell was a good student and hasn't been in trouble in the past. The district said she will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.

