Miami woman arrested after finding estranged husband in bed with another woman

Lissandra Acuna faces several charges, including attempted murder, after police say she pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her estranged husband when she found him in bed with another woman.

MIAMI - A Miami woman who caught her estranged husband in bed with another woman pulled a gun out of her purse and threatened to kill them, police said.

Lissandra Acuna, 31, was arrested Saturday on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Miami police said Acuna has been married to the man for about six years and is the mother of his two children, but their relationship ended in May.

According to an arrest affidavit, Acuna went to the apartment Saturday afternoon and noticed the door locks had been changed, so she called a locksmith to get inside.

When she walked into the bedroom, Acuna noticed her husband lying in bed with another woman, police said.

According to the report, an argument ensued and Acuna pulled a handgun out of her purse, telling them, "I'm going to kill you."

Acuna's husband jumped out of bed and tried to wrestle the gun away from her, during which time two shots were fired, police said. He eventually snatched the gun away from Acuna and put it in a bag out of her reach, police said.

Acuna then barged into the bathroom where the other woman was calling police and poked her in the eye during a struggle, police said.

After the fight, Acuna grabbed the woman's belongings and threw them over the balcony onto Northeast First Avenue below, police said.

Acuna was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

