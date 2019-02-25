Miami woman strips down and propositions 15-year-old boy, police say

MIAMI - A Miami woman was arrested Sunday after police said she undressed in front of a 15-year-old boy and asked the boy if he could "do things to her."

Maria Garay-Canales, 49, faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

According to the arrest report, Garay-Canales asked the boy to get something for her from a bathroom, but followed the boy inside the room and closed the door. Once inside, Garay-Canales took off her clothes and propositioned the boy, the report said.

When the boy told Garay-Canales he did not want to have sex with her, Garay-Canales asked the victim not to tell anyone about the incident. The boy was able to tell investigators about Garay-Canales' tattoos, which he saw when she exposed herself, the report said. The boy said Garay-Canales had a tattoo right above her buttocks that read "Geo" and another in her vaginal area that read "Harbey," the report said.

Police did not disclose how the boy and Garay-Canales knew each other.

Garay-Canales is currently being held on $7,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

