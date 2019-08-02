Migrants, suspected smuggler, packages of marijuana interdicted by Coast Guard, CBP

MIAMI - Seven migrants, a suspected smuggler and 67 packages of marijuana were interdicted by the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection east of Government Cut on Thursday, officials said.

CBP intercepted an improperly lit 27-foot cabin cruiser about seven miles east of Government Cut, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said five Jamaican migrants, one Bahamian migrant, one Italian migrant and one suspected Bahamian smuggler were discovered. CBP also seized 67 packages full of marijuana.

A Coast Guard crew arrived at the scene, embarked the migrants and took them ashore to CBP, officials said.

"We commend our CBP partners who prevented this illegal voyage from making landfall, as well as their close collaboration with the Robert Yered crew in safely removing all the migrants from a dangerous situation," said Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Wilhite, watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Miami. "Together with other Department of Homeland Security components and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to diligently patrol throughout the Caribbean Basin and Florida Straits to stem the flow of maritime smuggling."

