Missing Miami boy found after Amber Alert to be placed in foster care

MIAMI - A 10-month-old Miami boy who was found late Monday after being reported missing will be placed in foster care, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Miami police said 10-month-old Noah Florvil was found safe in Miami Springs just hours after state authorities issued an Amber Alert for the boy. He was last seen late Sunday near his mother's apartment in the Liberty City section of Miami.

Noah, his mother, grandmother and grandfather attended the custody hearing. Before the disappearance, Noah's mother and grandparents, who live in Broward County, both cared for the boy. Noah's father is currently being held in jail, awaiting trial on murder charges.

At the hearing, Noah's mother asked the judge to place Noah in the care of a family friend who attended the hearing. However, the judge decided to put Noah in foster care.

Noah's mother will have supervised visitations with the boy three times a week, the judge said.

The family became emotional after the judge's made the decision.

The judge and lawyers were careful not discuss details of the case in court.

The Miami Police Department has also not released any details about how Noah was found.

Noah's mother told police that she was asleep when Noah disappeared. Earlier, police had released information about a possible kidnapper, who was described as a family friend

named Bella. During the search for Noah, investigators focused on his mother's apartment.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.