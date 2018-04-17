Missing Orlando man last seen at Miami nightclub, family says

MIAMI - An Orlando man who drove to Miami with three friends was last seen at Club Space, according to a Snapchat video, but he hasn't been spotted since.

Jeremiah Chavez has been missing since Sunday.

Chavez, 28, left the club between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Now, his family is worried.

"I'm trying to be strong," Marie Chavez, Jeremiah's mother, told Local 10 News. "But there's times that I do break."

She hopes someone will help find her son.

"(He) said he was going to get something to eat [but] they didn't want to leave the car, so they gave my son the key to the car," Marie Chavez said. "But, of course, my son never made it to the car."

After walking out of the club, Jeremiah Chavez made a phone call to his sister, telling her that someone was chasing him, so she called police.

"I've never seen him like that," Marie Chavez said. "I mean, he sure looked like he was scared or running away from something."

The Miami Police Department has issued a missing persons flyer.

Family members also posted a message on Facebook, asking for the public's help in finding Chavez, whose birthday was Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

