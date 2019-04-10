Mother, baby in stroller struck by car in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A mother and her baby were hurt Tuesday night when they were struck by a car while crossing a street in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said the woman was pushing the child in stroller when they were hit around 7 p.m. at Northeast Miami Court and Northeast 15th Street. Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution. Their injuries were described as minor.

