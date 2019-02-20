VIDEO: Motorcyclist clears away danger, moves mattress off I-95

MIAMI - A man on a motorcycle helped others traveling in Miami avert sure disaster on Wednesday by removing a mattress from a busy highway.

The unidentified was seen on video stopping his motorcycle on southbound I-95 just before N.W. 125th Street.

A mattress had fallen off a truck and landed in the middle of the busy highway and could have caused a major accident.

The good Samaritan makes sure other traffic is stopped before he hops off and moves the mattress to the side of the highway.

He then gets back on his motorcycle and takes off, popping a wheelie for good measure.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.