Motorcyclist injured after crashing into 2 cars in Allapattah

MIAMI - Miami police officers are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclists and two vehicles early Saturday morning in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

About 3 a.m., the operator of a black motorcycle was likely speeding eastbound on Northwest 36th Street near the Northwest 17th Avenue intersection before crashing into two vehicles, police said.

The motorcyclist first rear ended a sports utility vehicle and the impact redirected him into the path of another driver, who was traveling eastbound towards Northwest 17th Avenue, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the motorcyclist, who was bleeding from the head, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers closed the area for several hours, as crime scene technicians took pictures of the vehicle debris that was on the road. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.