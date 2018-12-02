5 people shot in Overtown, Miami police say

MIAMI - Five people were shot Saturday evening in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest Eighth Street.

“When they arrived, they found four adults, male, several with gunshot wounds," said Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Department.

Police said numerous shots were fired at the intersection.

Paramedics transported four of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A fifth victim drove himself to the hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Rescue crews were in the right place at the right time.

"It just so happens that one of our rescues from the nearby station was responding to another call in this area when they were flagged down and tended to the gunshot victims," Carroll said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-471-2085 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

