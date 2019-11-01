New details about Camilo Salazar's burned, mutilated body shared by investigators

MIAMI - Camilo Salazar's affair with Jenny Marin ultimately led to his death in June 2011, investigators say.

Marin is the wife of Manuel Marin, Presidente Supermarket co-founder.

After Manuel Marin found out about his wife’s affair, he hired three men to assist in the kidnapping and killing of Salazar, prosecutors say.

Two of those men, Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac, are on trial facing second-degree murder charges.

On Thursday, a retired Miami-Dade police detective showed cellphone location data that placed Isaac at the scene where Salazar’s body was found in a rural part of the Everglades.

On Friday, another retired Miami-Dade homicide detective, Thomas Romani, gave additional details to the state of Salazar’s dumped body.

"His face was burned, some blunt force trauma that was notice(d), along with burn marks. There’s a significant slice around his neck," Romani said.

Marin, the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and killing, is expected to go to trial next November.

Ariel Gandulla, the third accomplice authorities say was hired by Marin, took a reduced sentence and is expected to testify early next week against Vila Perdomo and Isaac, and presumably offering damning evidence against Marin.

