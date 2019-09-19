School bus aide rescued after collision with garbage truck

MIAMI - A school bus aide was seriously injured when the bus collided with a garbage truck Thursday morning in Miami.

Miami police said there were no children in the bus at the time of the collision on Northwest 12th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

"Based on what we have, we can tell that the bus was coming northbound and that the dump truck was backing up onto 12th Avenue," Officer Michael Vega said.

Firefighters had to cut open the side of the bus to free the pinned aide.

The driver and aide were taken to hospitals but are expected to be OK.

Northwest 12th Avenue was closed between Northwest 62nd and 71st streets while firefighters worked to rescue the aide.

The crash remains under investigation.

