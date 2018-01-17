Officer helps out homeless wheelchair user in Miami

MIAMI - Rafael Alvarez is a wheelchair user. He used the same one for years until it no longer opened or closed and the wheels burned into the ground thanks to the help of a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.

City of Miami Police Department Officer Anna Lazcano checks up on Alvarez regularly. He said he moved to Miami from Cuba in 1980. He said he worked as a roofer until diabetes took over and doctors amputated his leg.

"I worked a lot," Alvarez, 66, said.

Alvarez said that when Medicare didn't cover all of the bills, his landlord evicted him. His most recent obstacle was last week when his wheelchair wouldn't open.

"I went and got him the one he's sitting on right now," Lazcano said about his new wheelchair. "Regardless of where they are from, where they ended up and what they're doing with their life, it's just helping the community. It is what we're all about."

Alvarez relies on his wife, and until they can secure housing together, they'll both remain homeless in the streets of Miami.

