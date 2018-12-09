Officer hurt after melee at Miami shoe-release event

MIAMI - A police officer was hurt after crowds turned rowdy during a shoe-release event Saturday in Miami.

The event was supposed to unveil the limited-edition SoleFly Air Jordan 1. The event was held in conjunction with Art Basel. Cellphone videos show the crowd pushing their way past several security gates. Security personnel are seen on video pushing back the crowd.

The shoe blog Sole Collector reported that the event was not publicized, but people were tipped off to the release, bringing in a large crowd

A spokesperson for SoleFly said the company canceled the event at the Eleven nightclub and said it would be rescheduled.

"As safety is our number one priority, we’ve had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date," the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.