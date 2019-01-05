Officer injured in crash involving unmarked police car in Liberty City

Miami police officers investigate a crash involving one of their own Friday night in Miami.

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was one of two people injured in a Friday night crash involving an unmarked police car in Liberty City.

According to the Miami Police Department, an officer was involved in the crash on Northwest 55th Street, between Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, west of Interstate 95.

"Both vehicles approached the intersection, at which point the collision occurred," Officer Kiara Delva wrote in an email.

After the impact, the officer's vehicle crashed into a home's fence.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

