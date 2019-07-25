Officers crash during search for robbers in Miami

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. - A Miami Police Department officer was injured Wednesday night when two police officers crashed while chasing robbery suspects on a bridge that connects Miami's Allapattah and Little Havana neighborhoods.

A man reported he was robbed at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 14th Street near the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, the Miami-Dade courthouse that handles criminal and traffic cases.

The man identified three men. An officer spotted the suspects on the 17th Avenue bridge and he was able to detain one of them. The officers crashed on the bridge when the two other suspects ran away.

The officers later arrested the second suspect. As of about 8:30 p.m., there was an ongoing search for the third suspect. The officer injured is at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.