Officers search for boy who vanished in Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. - Officers are searching for a 12-year-old boy who vanished in Miami-Dade County's Allapattah neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Miami Police Department officers announced late Friday night that they needed the public's help to find Angel Straker. He is about 5 feet tall.

Officers said the boy was last seen at the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue. He has ran away from home before, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 5979-6111.

