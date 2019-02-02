Officers search for boys who vanished from Miami home

MIAMI - Police officers are searching for two boys -- 4-year-old Zakaria and 2-year-old Collins -- who are caught in the middle of a custody dispute in Miami-Dade County.

Miami Police Department officers searched for the boys at the Target in Miami's Midtown on Friday. They believe their father, Zak Gotay, abducted them from their home on the 400 block of Northeast 37th Street Friday afternoon.

Diana Devia, a family friend, said Gotay recently moved out of the home and the boys' mother was very distraught and afraid for the boys' safety.

"I’m very upset," Devia said. "And I really hope that you know they’re able to find him and that the kids are fine."

Detectives said the boys were last seen wearing gray dinosaur-print shirts and diapers and Gotay, who doesn't have a car, was dressed all in black and had long dreadlocks.

Officers were asking anyone with information to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.