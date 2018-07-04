Officials lift swimming advisories for 2 Miami-Dade beaches

Virginia Key Beach is seen in this file photo.

MIAMI - State health officials have lifted a swimming advisory for two Miami-area beaches. The warnings were put in place earlier this week after tests found high levels of fecal matter in the water.

The swimming advisory affected the dog beach on the south side of Virginia Key Beach and Crandon North Beach in Key Biscayne.

The all-clear was given after a satisfactory microbial water quality test result, officials said.

The beaches had exceeded federal and state recommended levels for enterococci, a bacteria found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, the Florida Department of Health said.

According to the Department of Health, the prevalence of the bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

