Woman believes candle to blame for fire at Overtown home

MIAMI - A woman believes a candle was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire at her Overtown home while she was at work.

The woman said before she left her home on Northwest 20th Street about 4:30 a.m. to go to work, she thought she blew out the candle. But when she returned about 30 minutes later, she found the fire burning in her kitchen.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread upstairs.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The fire gutted the inside of the house and left everything covered in soot.

"She lost it all," mother Antionette Hixson told Local 10 News.

While the woman and her mother are now trying to salvage what they can, Hixson admits it could have been worse.

"We slept all night in there with that candle on," Hixson said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the candle was, in fact, the cause.

