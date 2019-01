LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - Crowds gathered Monday morning in Miami's Liberty City for the 42nd annual Miami parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Northwest 54th Street and 10th Avenue. It will last for abount 2.5 hours and end at 32nd Avenue.

The parade includes marching bands, drill teams, corporate floats, equestrians, exotic cars and motorcyles, police officers and military units.

A post shared by Chelsea&Ca'mauri👧🏽❤👦🏽❤ (@meagan_fp) on Jan 21, 2019 at 6:45am PST

